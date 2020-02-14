Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Lay Off London Staff Amid Royal Family Departure

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are proving the gravity of their departure from the Royal Family by laying off their London staff.

In an article on Thursday, People confirmed that the couple have let go of 15 staff members, including private secretary Fiona Mcilwham, communications chief Sara Latham, and assistant communications secretary Marnie Gaffney. The news was first reported by the Daily Mail back in January, who also wrote that some of the staff may be hired back by the Royal Family in other roles.

Since stepping down from their royal duties, Harry and Meghan have spent most of their time in British Columbia, although it’s unclear whether this is where they will be permanently residing, as a source says they are also looking at houses in L.A.

The pair announced their decision to detach themselves from the Royal Family last month, saying in an Instagram post that they will continue to fully support the Queen but would like to become financially independent.