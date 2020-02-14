Dakota Johnson Directs Coldplay’s Cute New Music Video For ‘Cry Cry Cry’

Dakota Johnson made her directorial debut with Coldplay’s latest music video, for “Cry Cry Cry”, released on Valentine’s Day.

The band unveiled a doo-wop version of the Everyday Life track, with Martin belting out the lyrics from the stage while a couple danced on the ballroom floor.

The vid, which follows the couple as they get older, still dancing, was filmed in London’s famous Rivoli Ballroom.

Johnson, who has been dating Martin since 2017, joined forces with director Cory Bailey for the clip.

The actress and the singer keep their romance on the down-low and shy away from talking about it in interviews.

See some of the online reaction to the music video below.

Happy Valentine’s Day, thank you for this masterpiece, we love you❣️❣️ — georgia 🌙☀️ (@jonnybuckIand) February 14, 2020

Ahh it’s perfect 😭 — CM and DJ ❤️🌙☀️ (@__Dartin) February 14, 2020

Thank you i can always count on you my loves — Coeurli 🥖🍓 (@Coeurli) February 14, 2020

Y’all really made me, a cynic, cry. What a beautiful story and ending ❤️❤️❤️ — èkó’s daddy (@coldyay) February 14, 2020