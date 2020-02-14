Luke Combs Shares Romantic Valentine’s Day Post To Fianceé Nicole Hocking

Luke Combs is setting the bar high this Valentine’s Day.
The “Lovin’ On You” singer took to Instagram Thursday to share some sweet words for his fianceé Nicole Hocking along with a series of photos.
Happy Valentines Day to the love of my life @nicohocking. I know you’re probably gonna kill me for using some of these photos because they don’t have filters or bomb ass lighting but you don’t need any of that. These pictures remind me of you in so many ways, your natural beauty, your radiant smile, your fun loving personality, your sense of humor, and how much you love animals just to name a few and I just wanted the world to get a little peek of all the amazing sides of you I get to see everyday. Thank you for loving me, I don’t know how you do it, but I’m glad you do. I love you SO. MUCH.
Hocking commented on the romantic post, writing, “I wanted to post it a day early so people would actually see it’ STOP IM CRYIN. I love you so so much ♥️♥️♥️.”
Combs is in the midst of his “What You See Is What You Get” tour, which resumes Feb. 14 in Lexington, KY.