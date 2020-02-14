Luke Combs Shares Romantic Valentine’s Day Post To Fianceé Nicole Hocking

Luke Combs is setting the bar high this Valentine’s Day.

The “Lovin’ On You” singer took to Instagram Thursday to share some sweet words for his fianceé Nicole Hocking along with a series of photos.

RELATED: Luke Combs Pulls Keith Urban And Thomas Rhett On Stage For A Big Surprise

He continued: “I just wanted the world to get a little peek of all the amazing sides of you I get to see everyday. Thank you for loving me, I don’t know how you do it, but I’m glad you do. I love you SO. MUCH.”

Hocking commented on the romantic post, writing, “I wanted to post it a day early so people would actually see it’ STOP IM CRYIN. I love you so so much ♥️♥️♥️.”

Combs is in the midst of his “What You See Is What You Get” tour, which resumes Feb. 14 in Lexington, KY.