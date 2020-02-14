Carrie Underwood’s Son Thinks His Mom Is 70 And That Her Job Is To Do The Laundry

Carrie Underwood’s four-year-old son doesn’t quite understand how famous his mom is.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the country singer shared a photo of her son Isaiah’s homework, which required him to answer some questions about his mother.

One of the questions was about the mom’s occupation, to which Isaiah said that his mother’s job was to “wash the laundry.” He also wrote that he thinks Underwood is 70 years old.

Making up for it, though, Isaiah adorably added that his mom always says “I love you” and that if he could buy her any gift, he would buy her a cake.

In addition to Isaiah, Underwood is also a mom to one-year-old Jacob Bryan. She shares both of her sons with NHL player Mike Fisher. The family celebrated Jacob’s first birthday last month.