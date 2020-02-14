Tom Holland Crashes Chris Pratt’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Interview, Asks A Very Important Question

Tom Holland surprised Chris Pratt during an appearance on Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The “Spider-Man” star sat in the audience, and questioned his “Onward” co-star about who his favourite actor was.

Pratt didn’t say Holland and instead went for Denzel Washington.

As Holland then pressed him for an actor with the name “Tom”, Pratt went for Cruise, then “Tom H”, to which he replied: “Tom Hanks.”

Pratt went through a couple of British actors — Hiddleston and Hardy — before Holland eventually gave up and joined the pair onstage.

Pratt also talked about how he gained weight by eating a lot of ribs during “Parks and Recreation”.

The star revealed he once ate a whopping 16 racks of ribs one day on set, insisting his aim was to make Nick Offerman laugh. See more in the clip above.