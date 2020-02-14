Jim Carrey Pretends To Be Ace Ventura While Meeting Exotic Animals On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Jim Carrey is an animal expert, thanks to his 1994 role in “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective”.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, Carrey and his “Sonic the Hedgehog” co-stars James Marsden and Ben Schwartz join Clarkson and YouTube star Coyote Peterson in meeting an adorable little hedgehog. However, Peterson also brings out some more exotic animals, including anacondas and a tailless whip scorpion.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Her Killer Vocals In Stunning Cover Of Avril Lavigne’s ‘I’m With You’

While meeting the animals, Carrey hilariously pretends to be Ace Ventura and we would expect nothing less from the comedian and actor.

“Hi, Ace Ventura, nice to meet you,” he says to a bearded dragon.

Next, the group are introduced to a baby anaconda before a full-sized anaconda makes its way to the stage.

“They can be just as poisonous as the adults,” Carrey says in a perfect Ace Ventura voice.

“Actually not poisonous or venomous,” Coyote Peterson responds.

“Really? All right. I’ve never met you before so you can say anything,” Carrey continues.

You can catch the entire clip up top.