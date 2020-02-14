John Legend Wishes Chrissy Teigen ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’ By Paying Tribute To Her ‘Unique’ Feet

John Legend really does love every bit of Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen previously told Ellen DeGeneres how much she hates her feet, so guest host Legend brings them up on Friday’s show.

And seeing that it’s Valentine’s Day, he airs a very special tribute to her toes.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Shows Off New Leggings With John Legend’s Face On The Bum

Legend shares, “You know, my wife’s feet are… unique. And I am personally in love with her feet.

“I love her feet a lot, and in honour of Valentine’s Day, I asked the good folks of ‘Ellen’ to put together a tribute to her perfectly unique feet.”

RELATED: John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Poke Fun At His ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title In New Genesis Super Bowl Ad

The Valentine’s Day content doesn’t end there, with Legend also helping a fan be “sexy”, as well as serenading a number of lucky coffee lovers in Starbucks.

See more in the clips below.