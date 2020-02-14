Alec Baldwin Slams Donald Trump In Twitter Rant, Compares President To Hitler

Alec Baldwin didn’t hold back as he voiced his opinions on U.S. politics and the current state of the Republican party on Twitter this week.

Baldwin, who regularly impersonates Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live”, slammed the president in a series of tweets, even comparing him to Adolf Hitler.

Baldwin’s messages included, “You wonder how Hitler took control of a once-great country.

“For those of you too young to recall the War or its aftermath, simply watch how this GOP-controlled Senate behaves. Their sniveling fealty and lack of courage. And you begin to get it.”

It’s official. The United States government is as lawless as the malignant dictatorships we’ve hated in our foreign policy since WWII — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) February 12, 2020

Remember that fascistic thinking takes hold when a standard of living is threatened consistently. People think that things are changing, and downward for most Americans. And that this will become the new normal. They are wholly directed by $. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) February 13, 2020

You wonder how Hitler took control of a once great country. For those of you too young to recall the War or its aftermath, simply watch how this GOP-controlled Senate behaves. Their sniveling fealty and lack of courage. And you begin to get it. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) February 13, 2020

Baldwin’s posts come after Trump’s impeachment acquittal.

It was also revealed this week that the Department of Justice was planning to reduce its original sentencing recommendation for Trump associate Roger Stone.

In November 2019, subsequent to the Mueller Report and Special Counsel investigation, Stone was convicted on seven counts, including witness tampering and lying to investigators.