Alec Baldwin Slams Donald Trump In Twitter Rant, Compares President To Hitler

Alec Baldwin didn’t hold back as he voiced his opinions on U.S. politics and the current state of the Republican party on Twitter this week.
Baldwin, who regularly impersonates Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live”, slammed the president in a series of tweets, even comparing him to Adolf Hitler.
Baldwin’s messages included, “You wonder how Hitler took control of a once-great country.
“For those of you too young to recall the War or its aftermath, simply watch how this GOP-controlled Senate behaves. Their sniveling fealty and lack of courage. And you begin to get it.”
Baldwin’s posts come after Trump’s impeachment acquittal.
It was also revealed this week that the Department of Justice was planning to reduce its original sentencing recommendation for Trump associate Roger Stone.
In November 2019, subsequent to the Mueller Report and Special Counsel investigation, Stone was convicted on seven counts, including witness tampering and lying to investigators.