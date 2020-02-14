Sam Heughan Talks ‘Outlander’, Drinks Scotch & Smoulders With Stephen Colbert On ‘The Late Show’

Sam Heughan dropped by Global‘s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Thursday to chat about the new season of “Outlander”, which kicks off Sunday.

Heughan did not turn up empty-handed, bringing along a bottle of scotch. This wasn’t some garden variety scotch, but his own brand, the Sassenach, which Heughan said, “Sounds good and tastes better,” admitting, “That’s why I’m here — I’ve come to drink whisky with you, basically.”

Colbert then reached beneath his desk to extract two tumblers, each hosting an ice cube, and poured scotch into the glasses.

“On the rocks I see,” observed Heughan, with Colbert then reaching down and pulling out a can of soda. “I like mine with a little Fresca,” he announced, filling his glass with Fresca. “The Sassenach,” Colbert proudly declared while Heughan shook his head in mock disgust. “Also goes great with Mountain Dew.”

Heughan shared the secret to developing a good scotch. “Surprisingly, you have to taste a lot of whisky,” he explained. “I’m really proud of it. It’s my baby — and obviously goes well with Mountain Dew.”

From there, the conversation moved to “Outlander”, with Colbert pointing out that Heughan’s often-shirtless character Jamie Fraser is prone to make people “squeal.”

Colbert had more shenanigans in store, getting Heughan to “smoulder” for the camera while reading a pre-written line. “I don’t know what I would do without you, but you’re my bonny lass,” he said to the camera. Colbert then gave it a go, delivering the same line with his best Scottish accent and some serious smouldering.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

The fifth season of “Outlander” premieres Sunday, Feb. 16, on W Network.