Luke Bryan Drops Title Track Off New Album ‘Born Here, Live Here, Die Here’

By Katie Colley.

Luke Bryan is giving fans another listen of his upcoming album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here.

The country crooner debuted his latest single “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here” Friday, the title track off his seventh studio album.

“Born here, live here, die here / From the roots, to the boots, to the lay-me-down suit / Yeah, I’m gonna be proud to be right here / Just like my daddy, and his daddy did, too,” sings Bryan in the mid-tempo track.

Written by Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson and Jake Mitchell, “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here” follows his current Top 10 single “What She Wants Tonight” and “Knockin’ Boots”, which became Bryan’s 21st No. 1 song on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart.

Bryan will be hitting the road this summer on his “Proud To Be Right Here” tour, kicking off at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on May 28.

Born Here, Live Here, Die Here is out April 24.

