Harrison Ford Leaks Details About The Fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ Movie On ‘Ellen’

A sneak peek of Harrison Ford’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” interview, set to air Tuesday, has been unveiled.

Ford discusses the new “Indiana Jones” movie, which he hopes to begin filming this summer.

He tells DeGeneres: “It’s going to be fun. I’m excited. They’re great fun to make!”

Ford also talks about his latest movie “The Call of the Wild”, joking about how he had to film the flick with a man pretending to be his dog.

Ford’s latest interview comes after he said he no longer needs to play the leading role in a film.

“Look, I’ve enjoyed every job I’ve ever had because I love the work,” he recently told “CBS Sunday Morning” interviewer Lee Cowan. “But I don’t have to be a leading man anymore.”