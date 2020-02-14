Steven Spielberg Son’s Debut Movie ‘Honeydew’ Is Heading To The European Film Market In Berlin

Steven Spielberg’s son is headed to the big screen in Berlin.

Sawyer Spielberg has landed his introductory role in a new horror movie titled “Honeydew”, which is set in New England and follows a couple who have strange hallucinations after seeking shelter with a farmer and her son. The film is set to begin pre-sales at this month’s European Film Market in Berlin, Germany.

“Honeydew” also stars Malin Barr and Barbara Kingsley and is directed by Devereux Milburn.

RELATED: Sorry, Steven Spielberg. Edward Norton Says Theatre Chains ‘Are Destroying The Theatrical Experience’, Not Netflix

“We are thrilled to introduce Devereux Milburn’s vision to the market at this year’s EFM,” Yellow Veil Pictures co-founder Justin Timms said. “With shades of De Palma’s frenetic editing and sound design brought into a modern context, ‘Honeydew’ immerses you in a nightmare that is sure to satisfy all cravings for a fresh, stylish backwoods horror.”

“I’m so excited to team up with [Yellow Veil Pictures], and for the opportunity to find a wider audience for this modern-day Hansel and Gretel story,” said actress Malin Barr. “This piece, in all of its darkness and absurdity, is one that is truly close to my heart and reflective of a real human dilemma, and I can’t wait for people to eat it up.”

The movie is set to be released later this year.