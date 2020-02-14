Issa Rae Reacts To That Viral Photo In Which She Appears To Avoid Lisa Rinna At Fashion Week

Issa Rae is spilling the tea on a viral photo that showed the actress looking unamused next to Lisa Rinna and her two daughters at the Vera Wang runway show during New York Fashion Week.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” alongside her “The Photograph” co-star LaKeith Stanfield on Thursday, the 35-year-old “Insecure” star explained that she has nothing against “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

“The photographer wasn’t trying to take a picture of me, so I just moved,” the actress revealed while playing Cohen’s “Issa Frank” game. “She was also rubbing my shoulders a lot, so I wanted more shoulder room. That was it. Period.”

Meanwhile, Rae was also asked how she felt about “Parasite” sweeping the 2020 Academy Awards and if she thought the South Korean film would help usher in a new era of diversity for the award show.

“I hope so, but we say that every year,” she said. “But, shout-out to ‘Parasite’. I’m so glad they swept. It’s just overdue.”

During her time with Cohen, the actress also hilariously reacted to Justin Bieber’s controversial moustache, revealing that she likes a man with facial hair: “I like the moustache! I’m always about facial hair.”