Movie About *NSYNC Superfans In The Works, Lance Bass To Produce

A movie about some extreme *NSYNC fans is getting the green light, with Variety reporting that Sony’s TriStar Pictures has acquired the movie rights to the true story of some superfans who followed the boy band on tour in 2001, driving in a Winnebago won on a game show.

Lance Bass is onboard as producer of the project, which is described as “Girls Trip” meets “Pitch Perfect”.

According to Variety, the as-yet-untitled film is “based on the true story of two best friends from Park City, Utah, who used game-show earnings to buy a motor home and travel the U.S.” to take in the group’s final national tour.

RELATED: Joey Fatone Admits *NSYNC Is Not Ready For A Reunion

Bass originally teased the project at SXSW last year, telling Variety that *NSYNC music would have a large role in the movie, which he also envisioned as forming the basis for a potential Broadway musical.

“It’s a really fun story about these girls that win a Winnebago on ‘The Price is Right’ and follow us on tour — which randomly happened,” Bass said in February 2019.