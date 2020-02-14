Lady Gaga Gets A Valentine’s Day Proposal — But It’s Not What You Think

Lady Gaga put a ring on it!

On Valentine’s Day, the “Born This Way” singer proposed to herself in an effort to show that everyone can pop the question when and how they want. Fashion stylist and Gaga’s friend, teamed up with Klarna to create the Get What You Love campaign that includes the Knight Finger ring.

The Knight Finger ring is designed to be worn on the middle finger, as Gaga does, to encourage everyone to give the finger to outdated traditions and gender roles.

The accessory certainly makes a statement as it’s made of gold vermeil and features 246 rose pink and four crystal stones in a pavé setting. All proceeds from the sale of the rings will go to Dress for Success, an organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and development tools so that they may thrive in the workplace.

“The idea that a woman can only propose to a man one day every four years is so completely ridiculous!” Gaga said of backing the campaign. “Anyone who knows me knows that I believe any person of any gender identity should be able to express any act of love to anyone else on ANY day of ANY year. So in an act of defiance of this outdated tradition, I decided to say yes to MYSELF! And wear this ring today with pride to remind myself and everyone that the only permission you need to love comes from within you.”

Åkerlund, who is behind the design of the ring, can’t think of anyone better to spread the message behind her jewelry. “The Knight Finger was designed to inspire us all to fearlessly love on our own terms and cast aside traditions of the past to define our own futures,” she said in a statement. “Lady Gaga is a knight in shining armour, defeating all that stands in her way. She is TRULY an inspiration in creating her own rules to express her true self. It’s an honor that she chose to put my ring on her finger.”

Gaga is bucking the traditional engagement after having said “yes” to two proposals of her own.

In 2015, the 33-year-old pop star got engaged to actor Tyler Kinney on Valentine’s Day. Kinney popped the question with a Lorraine Schwartz heart-shaped ring that was estimated to be worth between $400,000 and $500,000. The two called it quits a little over a year later.

In October 2018, Gaga announced that she was engaged to longtime boyfriend Christian Carino. This time, she sported a massive pink sparkling diamond ring. By February, the two had split and ended their engagement.

But this Valentine’s Day, the Oscar winner will most likely be celebrating with her new love! She most recently went public with her romance with entrepreneur and investor Michael Polansky. Here’s more on the happy couple:

