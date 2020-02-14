Amber Heard Is Doing Just Fine With Her New Girlfriend Bianca Butti

Amber Heard is quite happy with her new girlfriend despite her ongoing battle with ex Johnny Depp.

On Friday, US Weekly reported that Heard is leaning on new girlfriend and cinematographer Bianca Butti for support throughout the ongoing “he said, she said” war with Depp.

“Amber is fine and happier than ever,” a source told the magazine. “Bianca has been very supportive of her, and Amber feels like she can trust her and be comfortable around her, especially since they were friends first.”

The source also added that the actress is enjoying spending time with Butti and that “she really loves her.”

“Amber is not trying to be low-key about it,” the source said. “She feels comfortable kissing Bianca and holding her hand in public at this point. They started as friends and it turned into something more.”

The pair first sparked romance rumours back in January when they were seen kissing in Palm Springs, California. Prior to getting involved with Butti, Heard was linked to “It” director Andy Muschietti and Vito Schnabel. She was married to Depp from 2015 to 2017.