Michelle Trachtenberg Opens Up About Being Bullied As A Child And Thanks Her Teachers On Valentine’s Day

Michelle Trachtenberg is using Valentine’s Day to thank some of her old teachers.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actress got candid about the bullying she experienced as a child and how grateful she is to the teachers who helped her during the difficult time.

“Back in my day all the kids had to write a bullshit Valentine’s Day card to everyone in the class. I never got one on purpose, everyone got a valentine card. No one ever gave me one and they thought I didn’t need the attention,” she wrote. “The kids and staff all laughed and thought everyone else should get one, being an actress since I was 3, apparently I didn’t need one.”

She continued by listing some of the cruel things that happened to her in the school hallway.

“I still have scars from being thrown down stairs and slammed into lockers head first. I write this to every child, teen, person, out there who is bullied. You are something. Do not put your value in someone else. Not letting them win, is your win. So actually my valentines goes to three teachers who protected me and I think about to this day.”

Trachtenberg named the three teachers who allowed her to eat lunch and read in their classrooms so that her fellow students would not throw food at her.