‘The Flash’ Star Rick Cosnett: ‘I’m Gay’

Rick Cosnett had some news to share with fans, and the 36-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday to post a video.

Cosnett, known for his work on such TV series as “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Flash” — on which he plays Det. Eddie Thawne — opened up about his sexuality.

“Hi everyone. Dramatic pause… I’m gay,” he said.

Cosnett explained his decision to come out, stating he “just wanted everyone to know because I made a promise to myself to live my truth every day.

“And sometimes, that is a really hard thing to do when you have all these subconscious things you don’t even know about from childhood and from society and from being, you know, just life… so there you go. I’m sure most of you probably knew anyway.”