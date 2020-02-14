Justin Bieber Sends His Love To China, Makes Donation To Charity Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Justin Bieber sent his love to China and made a donation as the coronavirus spreads.
Bieber shared a clip on Instagram, telling the camera: “I know it’s a very scary time in your country right now, but my prayers and support go out to you guys. You guys are amazing.”
Watching the news I couldn’t imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was effecting my wife and my family and friends. China we stand with you as a collective humanity and have made a donation to support. Whether it be this or the fires of Australia we all need to be there for eachother. Shout out to my friend @kriswu for the conversation.
The Canadian singer also posted a photo of his donation confirmation to Beijing Chunmiao Children Aid Foundation.
He wrote in the caption how he “couldn’t imagine how scary it would be” if a disease affected his wife, family, and friends.
Bieber’s message comes after Katy Perry also showed her solidarity with the people of China.
“I just wanted to send a message to you, to let you know that we are all with you during this time,” she said in a video posted by Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization: “Keep fighting, and stay healthy and positive as best as you can.”