Justin Bieber Sends His Love To China, Makes Donation To Charity Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Justin Bieber sent his love to China and made a donation as the coronavirus spreads.

Bieber shared a clip on Instagram, telling the camera: “I know it’s a very scary time in your country right now, but my prayers and support go out to you guys. You guys are amazing.”

RELATED: Coronavirus Blocks 3 Chinese Brands From Milan Fashion Week

The Canadian singer also posted a photo of his donation confirmation to Beijing Chunmiao Children Aid Foundation.

He wrote in the caption how he “couldn’t imagine how scary it would be” if a disease affected his wife, family, and friends.

Bieber’s message comes after Katy Perry also showed her solidarity with the people of China.

“I just wanted to send a message to you, to let you know that we are all with you during this time,” she said in a video posted by Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization: “Keep fighting, and stay healthy and positive as best as you can.”