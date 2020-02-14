Pat Houston Writes Emotional Tribute To Whitney Houston To Mark 35th Anniversary Of Debut Album

Not only is Feb. 14 Valentine’s Day 2020, it’s also the 35th anniversary of the release of Whitney Houston’s self-titled debut album.

To mark the occasion, the late singer’s sister-in-law and manager Pat Houston wrote a touching tribute to accompany a special anniversary-edition vinyl reissue of Whitney Houston, which will include a 32-page hardcover photo-and-lyric book with essays by Houston’s friends and collaborators.

Excerpted in Rolling Stone, Pat Houston’s essay pays homage to the album that put Whitney Houston on the map, selling 22 million copies, spawning three consecutive No. 1 singles earning Houston the first of her seven Grammys.

“From the opening notes of ‘You Give Good Love’, audiences could hear a blueprint for Whitney’s albums in the decades to come: powerful, dramatic, uplifting songs, steeped in pop and R&B traditions, designed to showcase the unbelievable instrument that was her voice,” she writes.

“Her ability to deliver a message in song captured our imaginations like no other,” Houston continues. “As Whitney herself once said: ‘God gave me a voice to sing with — and when you have that, what other gimmick is there?'”

In her essay, Houston recalls how the young singer, as a child, “would hold a broomstick like a microphone stand and dream of becoming one of the greatest singers of all time, as expressive as those voices she spent her formative years studying: Cissy Houston, her mom, mentor, vocal coach and inspiration along with her cousin Dionne Warwick, her dear friend Darlene Love, or even The Queen of Soul herself, Aretha Franklin. The success of her first album proved that those dreams could come true.”