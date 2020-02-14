Wendy Williams Apologizes For Comments She Made About Gay Men Wearing Women’s Clothing

Wendy Williams is apologizing for some controversial comments she made this week about gay men.

In a video posted to YouTube on Friday, the talk show host promised that she will do better after she came under fire for saying that gay men should not be wearing clothing traditionally made for women because gay men cannot relate to uniquely female challenges.

Wendy Williams Shunned For Saying 'Gay Men, You'll Never Be The Women That We Are'

The comments came during her “Hot Topics” segments on Thursday’s episode of “The Wendy Williams Show” while discussing “Galentine’s Day”, an unofficial holiday celebrating women made famous by “Parks & Recreation”.

“I did not mean to offend my LGBTQ+ community,” she said. “I did not realize until I got home and I watched the second run of our show here in New York and I always watch when I can to critique my delivery.”

She continued: “One thing I can tell you is that I never do the show in a place of malice. I understand my platform with the community from first grade to intermediate school to high school to college to radio and now to TV. And I didn’t mean to hurt anybody’s feelings. I’m just having a conversation.”

During the show, Williams went on to say that gay men will “never be the women that we are…no matter how gay.” Fans on Twitter were quick to criticize Williams and call her ignorant to the feelings of gay men.

In her apology video, she pointed out that she is not out of touch.

“I live and let live everyday, life is too short.”

