Joe Jonas Shares Simple Valentine’s Day Shoutout To Wife Sophie Turner Amid Pregnancy Reports

Joe Jonas is spending Valentine’s Day with his best girl, wife Sophie Turner.

The singer, and one-third of the Jonas Brothers, 30, took to Instagram to send a sweet Valentine’s Day shoutout to the “Game Of Thrones” star, 23, featuring a stunning photograph from what looks like the streets of Paris with the simple message, “♥️.”

RELATED: Report: Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Are Expecting Their First Baby

He later added a second photo of himself and Turner to his Insta stories.

Photo: Instagram/JoeJonas

This year’s V Day is the duo’s first as a married couple as Jonas and Turner wed in May of last year following the Billboard Music Awards. The pair shocked fans with a surprise wedding in Las Vegas but a month later, they celebrated the occasion in France.

RELATED: Joe Jonas Admits He Was ‘Afraid’ Of Avril Lavigne: ‘I Had A Dream Where She… Killed My Entire Family’

The sweet post also comes amid reports of Turner’s pregnancy. According to multiple sources, Jonas and Turner are expecting their first child together.

One insider told Just Jared, “The couple is keeping things very hush-hush but their friends and family are super excited for them.”

Us Weekly also confirmed the exciting news.

At the time of the report, Turner’s rep would not comment to ET Canada on the star’s personal life. Meanwhile, ET Canada has yet to hear back from Jonas’ team.