Priscilla Presley Insists She’s ‘Not Dying’ And In ‘Very Good Health’ Amid Claims She’s Not Doing So Well

Priscilla Presley has spoken out after recent rumours suggesting she was not doing so well.

Radar Online published a story earlier this month harshly claiming the singer was “fading fast.”

“Priscilla has started to forget things, misplace items and use wrong words or leave gaps in sentences that trail off to nowhere,” an alleged insider told the website. “She’s been having to slow down a lot recently.”

Seemingly referencing the above article, Presley, 74, has now rubbished the claims, writing on Facebook: “As I have stated before, I’m in very good health, I’m not dying and I still have my memory.”

“Don’t put me under yet… I have too much to do in this lifetime,” Presley added. “Where these crazy articles come from is beyond me.”

“On a brighter note… to all of you that are coming to Graceland for our popular Elegant Southern Style in March, I’m looking forward to seeing you. Let’s have some fun!!”

This isn’t the first time Presley has issued a similar statement. In March last year she took to Twitter to call out the National Enquirer, posting: