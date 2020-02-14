James Marsden Isn’t Giving Anything Away About His Character On ‘Westworld’

James Marsden is keeping quiet when it comes to the fate of his character on “Westworld.”

The actor made an appearance on Global’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, where the host questioned him about whether or not his character Teddy Flood will be in the show’s upcoming third season.

“I’m a ‘Westworld’ fan, as I’ve said to you before,” Colbert said. “And last season, Teddy is killed.”

“Yes,” Marsden replied.

“Now, really killed or like, ‘Westworld’ killed?” Colbert pressed on, without success.

“You know I’d tell you, but then I’d have to kill you to tell you. You know I can’t answer that,” Marsden says.

Avoiding any more questions about the show, Marsden diverts the conversation back to his movie, “Sonic the Hedgehog” and his co-star Jim Carrey: “He’s a legend and he’s been a hero of mine for a long period of time.”

The third season of “Westworld” premieres on HBO on March 15.