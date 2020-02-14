JoJo Siwa Unveils Her Willy Wonka Themed Bedroom With Over 4,000 Pounds Of Candy

JoJo Siwa’s bedroom is a candy lover’s dream.

In a recently released YouTube video, the dancer, singer and actress gave fans a tour of her newly renovated bedroom which includes lots of colours, candy pillows, and of course, candy dispensers. According to Siwa, her rooms contains over 4,000 pounds of candy. To further bring her vision to life, Siwa even sports a bright purple suit similar to that of Willy Wonka.

“It’s sort of like a Willy Wonka themed, candy, sweet land,” she said. “That is what I was going for and I’m not going to lie, I think I accomplished that.”

However, before the tour even begins, the 16-year-old ceases the opportunity to plug her JoJo Siwa tour to which she just added 50 new dates as well as her online store: “I’m so excited, we just added 50 more shows in the United States and Canada so go get your tickets for those.”

You can watch the full video up top.