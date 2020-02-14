Kate Middleton Gives Her First Podcast Interview, Gushes Over Her ‘Amazing Granny’

The Duchess of Cambridge is giving her first-ever podcast interview.

On Feb. 15, the latest episode of Giovanna Fletcher’s “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” show will air an interview with Kate Middleton.

The two ladies first met in Birmingham at the launch of 5 Big Questions on the Under Fives and after a visit to LEYF Stockwell Gardens Nursery in London, the two sat down to record the chat about the Duchess’ passion of early childhood.

The 5 Big Questions was launched last month to help childhood educators better understand how early life experiences can affect kids as they get older.

“I think ultimately if you look at who’s caring and looking after and nurturing children in the most vital period from pregnancy all the way to the age of five, you know parents and carers are right at the heart of that, and families are right at the heart of that, and although I’ve spoken to the scientists and the service providers, it’s so important to listen to families. What is it that they aspire to?” Kate said of the survey.

As a mother to three, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, the Duchess said that the relationships she had as a child is something she sees as important to ensure her children experience the same thing.

She added, “I had an amazing Granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us, and I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now.”

Kate also reiterated how important she feels nature is to childhood having previously designed the highly successful Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show that was inspired by giving children outdoor time which will result in “happy, healthy adults.”

“As children, we spent a lot of time outside and it’s something I’m really passionate about. I think it’s so great for physical and mental well-being and laying [developmental] foundations,” she added.