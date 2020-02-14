YouTube’s Most Popular Love & Break-Up Songs For Valentine’s Day 2020: Bruno Mars, Lewis Capaldi & More

It is Valentine’s Day and YouTube consumers are experiencing lots of love and heartbreak.

YouTube has released new statistics revealing which songs received a spike in clicks on Feb. 14, based on U.S. viewership. The songs are ordered by their U.S. views on Feb. 14, and spikes are calculated by comparing U.S. views on Valentine’s Day 2019 to the song’s average daily views for the rest of the year.

The three most-viewed love anthems are Bruno Mars’ “Just the Way You Are”, Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” and K-Ci & JoJo’s “All My Life”.

“Valentine” by Jim Brickman and Martina McBride received a mammoth 3000 per cent spike in viewership. The second and third biggest spikes are “Love Is In The Air” by John Paul Young” (933% spike) and “Valentine” by Linkin Park (890% spike).

The three most popular break-up anthems are “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi, “Irreplaceable” byBeyoncé and “Without Me” by Halsey.

See the complete love anthem and break-up lists below.

Love Anthems

Break-Up Anthems