YouTube’s Most Popular Love & Break-Up Songs For Valentine’s Day 2020: Bruno Mars, Lewis Capaldi & More

It is Valentine’s Day and YouTube consumers are experiencing lots of love and heartbreak.
YouTube has released new statistics revealing which songs received a spike in clicks on Feb. 14, based on U.S. viewership. The songs are ordered by their U.S. views on Feb. 14, and spikes are calculated by comparing U.S. views on Valentine’s Day 2019 to the song’s average daily views for the rest of the year.
RELATED: Stars Celebrating Valentine’s Day 2020
The three most-viewed love anthems are Bruno Mars’ “Just the Way You Are”, Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” and K-Ci & JoJo’s “All My Life”.
“Valentine” by Jim Brickman and Martina McBride received a mammoth 3000 per cent spike in viewership. The second and third biggest spikes are “Love Is In The Air” by John Paul Young” (933% spike) and “Valentine” by Linkin Park (890% spike).
RELATED: Joe Jonas Shares Simple Valentine’s Day Shoutout To Wife Sophie Turner
The three most popular break-up anthems are “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi, “Irreplaceable” byBeyoncé and “Without Me” by Halsey.
See the complete love anthem and break-up lists below.
Love Anthems
- Bruno Mars – “Just the Way You Are” (57% spike)
- Whitney Houston – “I Will Always Love You” (76% spike)
- K-Ci & JoJo – “All My Life” (70% spike)
- Elvis Presley – “Can’t Help Falling In Love” (84% spike)
- Akon – “Lonely” (63% spike)
- Jim Brickman, Martina McBride – “Valentine” (3000% spike)
- Savage Garden – “Truly Madly Deeply” (62% spike)
- Richard Marx – “Right Here Waiting” (51% spike)
- NSYNC – “This I Promise You” (72% spike)
- Boyz II Men – “I’ll Make Love To You” (74% spike)
- Shania Twain – “You’re Still The One” (55% spike)
- Sade – “The Sweetest Taboo“ (86% spike)
- Etta James – “At Last“ (71% spike)
- Barry White – “Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe” (72% spike)
- Eric Clapton – “Wonderful Tonight” (32% spike)
- John Paul Young – “Love Is In The Air” (933% spike)
- Linkin Park – “Valentine’s Day” (890% spike)
- Celine Dion – “All By Myself” (120% spike)
- Kodak Black – “Feb 14“ (386% spike)
- Van Morrison -” Have I Told You Lately” (50% spike)
Break-Up Anthems
- Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”
- Beyoncé – “Irreplaceable”
- Halsey – “Without Me”
- Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”
- Dean Lewis – “Be Alright”
- Rihanna – “Take a Bow”
- Taylor Swift – “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”
- Beyoncé – “Best Thing I Never Had”
- Sam Smith – “Too Good At Goodbyes”
- Gnash – “i hate u, i love u (feat. Olivia O’Brien)”
- Adele – “Someone Like You”
- Little Mix – “Shout Out to My Ex”
- Selena Gomez – “Lose You To Love Me”
- Kelly Clarkson – “Since U Been Gone”
- A Great Big World, Christina Aguilera – “Say Something”
- Lizzo – “Good As Hell”
- Bruno Mars – “When I Was Your Man”
- Queen Naija – “Medicine”
- Gotye – “Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra)”
- Carrie Underwood – “Before He Cheats”
- Passenger – “Let Her Go”
- Rascal Flatts – “What Hurts the Most”
- Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”
- Usher – “Burn”
- Eminem – “Love The Way You Lie (feat. Rihanna)”
- Ariana Grande – “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored”
- Sara Evans – “A Little Bit Stronger”
- Cassadee Pope – “Wasting All These Tears”
- Kelly Clarkson – “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)”
- Justin Timberlake – “Cry Me a River”