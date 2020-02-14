Banksy Celebrates Valentine’s Day With New Mural

Banksy gave the best Valentine’s gift possible to one homeowner in Bristol, England.

The home which is rented, woke up to a new Bansky mural on the side of the building which in return would cause the value of the home to shoot through the roof.

Many are trying to figure out the meaning of the art which depicts a girl firing flowers in the air which were created by spray painting ivy red.

“As it’s Valentine’s Day, it’s really special and to have it in 3D with the flowers is incredible,” said Kelly Woodruff, whose father owns the home, to BBC. “There’s so many people coming and enjoying it, taking pictures, it’s fantastic.”

However, originally the sign in front also had flowers placed on it but vandals stole them and the plastic protective case that was placed over it was broken.

Many questioned at first if the artwork belonged to Banksy but the artist confirmed it was his as it changed to midnight on Valentine’s.

Another Banksy work in Bristol, England, has been confirmed by the artist. https://t.co/4ZvWSiZYmt — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) February 14, 2020

“They’re naming it the Valentine’s Banksy,” Woodruff added.