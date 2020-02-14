Maren Morris Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of ‘Sesame Street’ With A Song

Maren Morris is taking a stroll down “Sesame Street”.

RELATED: Maren Morris’ ‘The Bones’ Hits Number 1 On Canadian Country Radio

The Grammy-winning country singer teamed up with Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Elmo and more to perform a tune called “Oops! Whoops! Wait, A Ha!” The song serves advice for anyone learning a new skill, encouraging them to practice until they have mastered it.

While Morris sings, the residents of “Sesame Street” practice, practice, practice until they master various skills. Cookie Monster tries to bake cookies, Big Bird tries to shoot hoops and Rosita puts in work with her trumpet.

“Whether you’re trying to shoot hoops, Or do some loop-di-loops / Or learning how to play / Remember each slip is just part of the trip / To shouting out ‘hooray'” Morris sings.

RELATED: ‘Sesame Street’ Comforts Children Displaced By Syrian War

Morris’ guest spot on “Sesame Street” is in conjunction with the iconic program’s 50th anniversary. The episode airs Feb. 15.