Sam Asghari Shares A Sweet Message To Britney Spears On Their Fourth Valentine’s Day Together

Sam Asghari has a sweet message for Britney Spears on their fourth Valentine’s Day together.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the personal trainer, 26, shared an adorable video of the pair riding horses together with the song “Giddy Up” by Austin McBroom playing in the background.

“Happy Asheghetam Day ❤️ Happy 4th valentine together my lioness @britneyspears,” Asghari captioned the video.

Further proving his love for the singer, 38, Asghari took to Instagram Stories to show a sneak peek of their Valentine’s Day meal, writing, “Be a little more extra fellas even if she asks for rice. Happy V-day.”

Instagram Stories