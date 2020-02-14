James Barker Band Pay Tribute To Hometown In New Music Video For ‘Slow Down Town’

James Barker Band have just dropped the accompanying visuals for their latest single “Slow Down Town”.

The Canadian Country Music Award winners, James Barker, Taylor Abram, Bobby Martin and Connor Stephen, pay tribute to their small town upbringing and the memories that brought them to where they are now in the nostalgic clip.

🎶we grew up fast in that slow down townnnnn🎶Click the link below to watch the full vid 🏘🏈🎞https://t.co/ET7v1qel5z pic.twitter.com/PmW1XoiqZg — James Barker Band (@jamesbarkerband) February 12, 2020

“Yeah, we owned it, we drove it / Wide open like we stole it / Yeah, we wore those Goodyears out / From midnight ’til sunrise / We were high on that firelight,” they sing in the mid-tempo track.

“Slow Down Town” marks the third single off the band’s second EP Singles Only and follows their hits “Keep It Simple and “There’s A Drink For That”.

James Barker Band have just been announced to take the stage at Montreal’s first-ever Lasso Music Festival, taking place August 14-15 on the Espace 67 site of Parc Jean-Drapeau.