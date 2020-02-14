Vin Diesel Sings Cover Of ‘Someone You Loved’ For Valentine’s Day

Vin Diesel is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a remixed version of “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi.

The “Fast & Furious” alum shared the three-minute video on his Instagram, which features clips of himself with what sounds like him singing the hit song.

Fans seemed to love the release of Diesel’s cover.

“This is the biggest plot twist this year,” wrote one person.

“Love your voice thank you thank you,” said someone else, while a third just added, “epic.”