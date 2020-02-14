Fans of “Penny Dreadful” are looking forward to the new season of the inventive supernatural series set in a Victorian London, but should prepare for some big changes.

In fact, what is technically the fourth season of “Penny Dreadful” is, for all intents and purposes, an entirely new show, featuring a different story, a new cast and a completely different setting, Los Angeles circa 1938.

RELATED: ‘Penny Dreadful’ Spin-Off ‘City Of Angels’ Takes Fans To 1930s Los Angeles In First Trailer

In a gripping new trailer, viewers meet Magda (played by “Game of Thrones” star Natalie Dormer), a demonic force of unimaginable evil, who shares a chilling prophecy.

“A time will come,” she says, “when nation will battle nation, when race will devour race until not a soul is left.”

Opposing Magda is her sister (Lorena Izzo), the Angel of Holy Death, with L.A. becoming the battleground for this supernatural showdown that also includes Nazis, shady politicians, radio evangelists and Nathan Lane as a world-weary cop.

Justin Lubin/SHOWTIME

RELATED: ‘Penny Dreadful’ Ending After Shocking Season-3 Finale

While there’s no connection to the earlier seasons (“City of Angels” is described as a “spiritual descendent” of the original), one member of the original cast is back: Rory Kinnear, who played Frankenstein’s monster in the previous iteration, but this time plays a cheery pediatrician who’s also a Nazi sympathizer.

“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” debuts on Sunday, April 26.