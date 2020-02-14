Anthony Hopkins Continues The Tradition Of Sending His Fans A Valentine’s Day Message

Dressed for the occasion in a red shirt, iconic actor Sir Anthony Hopkins wishes his followers a Happy Valentine’s Day.

“The Two Popes” star posted a short video on Twitter on Friday, Feb. 14 to spread the love.

“Happy Valentine’s Day everyone. Have a great day with you and your loved ones,” he said.

Hopkins prefers to send videos rather than type, even when it comes to conversations over text messages.

“He doesn’t like to text a lot, so he will just send me a video of him talking. I’m like, ‘This is the best thing. EVER!’” Alex Paunovic previously told ET Canada when talking about what it was like to work with the actor.

This isn’t the first Valentine’s message Hopkins has sent out. Over the past three years, he has released similar videos.