Harry Styles Expertly Covers Joni Mitchell’s ‘Big Yellow Taxi’

Harry Styles is taking Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi” for a whirl.

The One Direction alum dropped by BBC Radio 2 studios looking like an absolute rockstar. Styles, 26, looked the part with his red manicure and black Gucci bag. The “Watermelon Sugar” also wore a mint green top, brown corduroy flares, a pearl necklace and multiple rings.

The only thing better than his wardrobe was his stellar cover of “Big Yellow Taxi”. Styles likely did the Canadian songstress proud with his spin on the Mitchell classic.

Styles released his sophomore solo album, Fine Line, in December. The genre-bending album received positive reviews and nabbed Styles his second consecutive chart-topping project.