‘Outlander’ Exec Producer Confirms There Are ‘Definitely’ Discussions Of A Spin-Off

As fans gear up for the fifth season of “Outlander” to premiere on Sunday, what are the chances that, when the series ends its run, a spin-off will be waiting in the wings?

According to “Outlander” executive producer Ronald D. Moore, the odds are actually pretty good.

“We are definitely talking about it,” the “Outlander” showrunner told Variety, adding, “there’s nothing official but we’re in conversations about it.”

Asked to describe the fifth season of “Outlander” in three words, Moore teased, “Revolution, heartbreak and tragedy.”

In the season premiere, fans will experience not one but two weddings: the nuptials of Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin), as well as a flashback to Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) wedding to Jamie (Sam Heughan).

“We didn’t want to go near replicating what Claire and Jamie’s wedding was,” Moore explained. “We just wanted to feel something different, you’ll see… that it leads to this really nice interlude and this musical section where there’s a song that takes you through all the different couples that are in love.”

However, Moore cautions viewers to not get too comfortable with all that love in the air. “We felt like this was an opportunity to just, before all the nightmares happen and before all the usual ‘Outlander’ drama takes place, let’s just have a moment where we just celebrate the idea of love,” he said. “And just show all the different characters in love.”

The fifth season of “Outlander” debuts Sunday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on W Network.