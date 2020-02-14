Vanessa Hudgens Spends Valentine’s Day ‘Loving Myself’ Following Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens is moving on.

In a series of Instagram videos, the actress, 31, tells fans she’s focusing on herself this Valentine’s Day – which happens to hit just weeks after splitting with longtime boyfriend Austin Butler.

The sweet post features Hudgens trying out all the love-day themed Instagram filters, telling the camera, “Happy Valentine’s to me,” she sings in one video while adding in another, “Happy day of loving myself. Happy Valentine’s Day to me.”

RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens Admits She Misses ‘The People I Love’ While Filming Far Away

In the final clip, a CGI teddy bear appears on the screen which Hudgens comments, “Who needs a valentine when you got this guy?”

RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens And Austin Butler End 9-Year Relationship

Hudgens has kept busy since her break up from Butler with wrapping “Bad Boys For Life” with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Butler, on the other hand, is gearing up to play Elvis Presley in an upcoming biopic of the King’s life. He also starred next to Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in last year’s “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”.

Sources confirmed the couple’s split last month to Us Weekly, revealing, “Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup.”

Bulter and Hudgens had been dating since early 2011.

Hudgens has since been linked to Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma.