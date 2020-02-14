Halsey Reveals Her ‘Calling’ In Spring DKNY Campaign

By Jamie Samhan.

Halsey is starting in DKNY’s new campaign.

The “Without Me” singer shared a video from the 2020 spring campaign, writing, “Back again w @dkny for their spring 2020 campaign. When I was young I moved to NY to follow my calling. What’s your calling?”

The fashion house also shared a number of the pictures and videos from the “What’s your calling?” shoot.

“I was on this train when I picked my name,” Halsey says in one of the clips. “And when I got off at this stop, those letters would never be the same.”

Check out more of the ads below:

Tomorrow. #DKNYCALLING

Next stop: New York. #DKNYCALLING

Halsey first joined forces with DKNY for their Fall 2019 collection.

