Halsey Reveals Her ‘Calling’ In Spring DKNY Campaign

Halsey is starting in DKNY’s new campaign.
The “Without Me” singer shared a video from the 2020 spring campaign, writing, “Back again w @dkny for their spring 2020 campaign. When I was young I moved to NY to follow my calling. What’s your calling?”
The fashion house also shared a number of the pictures and videos from the “What’s your calling?” shoot.
“I was on this train when I picked my name,” Halsey says in one of the clips. “And when I got off at this stop, those letters would never be the same.”
The city that fuels self-discovery–we wouldn't be ourselves without New York. Its energy inspires you to make a name for yourself and find your calling. Introducing the Spring 2020 #DKNYCALLING Campaign, featuring @IAMHALSEY. Click the link in bio to shop the new collection. Video by @NCanguilhem Styling by @ZoeCostello
Halsey first joined forces with DKNY for their Fall 2019 collection.