Gigi Hadid Confirms She’s Back Together With Zayn Malik With Sweet Valentine’s Day Post

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are back and happier than ever.

The model, 24, confirmed their relationship has been rekindled in a sweet Instagram post in honour of Valentine’s Day.

On her second Instagram account, Gi’sposables, Hadid shared a snap taken on a disposable camera, captioning the shot, “HEY VALENTINE.”

She later added, “Z on the farm ♡ Dec 2019.”

Hadid and Malik have been on and off for the past several years, before splitting for what fans thought was for good last January.

But the stunner sparked romance rumours this past January when they were spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City.

Hadid also posted a photo to Instagram, leaving many fans believing Malik was the man in the pic.

The pair first started dating in 2015 before splitting in March 2018. Months later they confirmed on social media that they were back together only to split again in January 2019.