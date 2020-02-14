Vanessa Bryant Remembers Her ‘Forever Valentine’ Kobe Bryant

Almost three weeks after having to suffer losing both Kobe and Gianna Bryant in a tragic helicopter crash, Vanessa Bryant is remembering her husband and daughter on Valentine’s Day.

“To my forever Valentine, I love you so much. Missing you so much on your [favourite] holiday. Te amo per sempre. Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven. Happy Valentine’s Day, my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo,” she wrote alongside a video set to Lauryn Hill’s “Tell Him”.

Kobe and Gianna died on Jan. 26 and were laid to rest on Feb. 7 after the accident that claimed seven other lives. A public memorial will take place in their honour at Staples Center on Feb. 24.