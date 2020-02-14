LeAnn Rimes Delivers Raw Cover Of ‘When The Party’s Over’ By Billie Eilish

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

LeAnn Rimes is possessed by the passion of “When The Party’s Over”.

Rimes, 37, celebrated Valentine’s Day with the latest edition of her “Love Sessions” — a weekly release of cover songs through the month of February. This time, Rimes poured her soul into a cover of Billie Eilish’s “When The Party’s Over”.

“‘When the Party’s Over’ has a haunting quality about it that has always moved me,” Rimes said in a statement published by Billboard. “When dreaming up the way to cover this song, that haunting quality is something I wanted to expand on.”

“Singing it a capella does just that and there’s also an intimacy, a vulnerable connection from artist to listener,” she continued. “Almost like you were hearing me sing a deeply confessional journal entry.”

Last week, Rimes covered Selena Gomez‘s “Lose You to Love Me”.

