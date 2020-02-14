‘Sex And The City’ Star Jason Lewis Announces Engagement To Longtime Girlfriend Liz Godwin

Jason Lewis is sharing photos from his picture-perfect engagement to longtime girlfriend Liz Godwin.

The “Sex And The City” star, 48, opened up to People magazine about his surprise engagement, revealing he popped the question over the holidays with all their closest family and friends present.

“She loves me when I am amazing, and when I am not,” the actor, who played Smith Jared on the beloved comedy, said. “She is always on my side and ever my support. She creates space for me in which I grow and I am a better man for knowing her, so the humble ask to take her as my wife, and of course her ‘yes,’ are absolute blessings to my life.”

“To keep Liz from suspecting anything, I organized a climbing [and] beach day out at Point Dume, Malibu, with friends and family gathered for the holidays,” Lewis added. “We set Liz up to climb a cliff right over the water, just before sunset.”

Lewis and Godwin, a producer, met four years ago a party in Miami.