Tarek El Moussa Takes Over Hawaii Park For Valentine’s Day: ‘I Told Her I Was Romantic’

Tarek El Moussa has got game and he is proving it.

Tarek El Moussa. Photo: Instagram/Tarek El Moussa

The “Flip or Flop” star is spending his first Valentine’s Day with Heather Young. To celebrate the occasion, El Moussa took Young to a private nature reserve on the coast of Oahu called Kualoa Ranch. Whatsmore, El Moussa shut down the entire park for a Valentine’s Day retreat.

“The entire day is a surprise, done by me, and… okay, my assistant may have helped a little bit!” El Moussa shared on his Instagram Story. “I told her I was romantic! She didn’t believe me until today.”

Keep on scrolling to see even more photos from the couple's romantic Valentine's Day getaway.

