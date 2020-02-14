Billie Eilish Has The Sweetest Response To Justin Bieber’s Teary Interview About Her

Justin Bieber wants to protect Billie Eilish at all costs.

The 18-year-old singer shared the sweet response to the Canadian cutie’s teary-eyed interview where he gushed about meeting Eilish to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

“You know, let her do her thing, and if she ever needs me, I’m gonna be here for her,” Bieber says in the clip. “But yeah, just protecting those moments because people take for granted encounters.”

He added, “I just want to protect her, I don’t want her to lose it. I don’t want her to go through anything I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody. So if she ever needs me, I’m just a call away.”

In response to the touching interview, Eilish, a longtime Bieber fan, shared the clip and some old photos of herself in Bieber gear as a subtle “thank-you” to one of her idols to her Instagram.

“Stream changes,” she captioned her post.

The pair have previously collaborated on a remix to Eilish’s mega-hit “Bad Guy”.