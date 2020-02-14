Barack Obama Makes Surprise Appearance At All-Star NBA Cares Event

Barack Obama surprised some young NBA pros by stopping by Friday’s All-Star NBA Cares event.

Zion Williamson, Trae Young and Luka Doncic were greeting fans when they got the ultimate greeting of their own by Obama. The former U.S. President even took the time to chat and give them each words of encouragement.

The aim of Friday’s event was to pack 500 bags full of school supplies and food, which was part of the 13th NBA Cares All-Star Day Of Service in Chicago.

The goal is to “empower under-resourced Chicago Public Schools’ students to reach their highest potential.”

“He said I was playing great. I kind of zoned out after that. That’s all I needed to hear, to be honest,” Williamson told reporters of the surprise meeting.

The trio of players were three of 400 volunteers taking part in the NBA Cares All-Star Day Of Service.