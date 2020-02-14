Cathy Kelley Announces WWE Departure

Cathy Kelly is no longer a part of the WWE brand.

The television host announced her departure from the sports entertainment juggernaut on Valentine’s Day.

“I’ve typed out and deleted this about 20 times over the past few days, still unsure what to write,” she wrote. “I have come to the decision to leave WWE, with Sunday’s NXT Takeover being my last day. If you know me, you know this was more than a job, you know how much I loved it and how difficult this decision was. But sometimes in order to have room for growth, you have to step away.”

“I am so thankful for getting to live out a crazy dream the past four years,” Kelley continued. “Thank you to the WWE Digital team for being a platform that never stifled creativity. Thank you to Stephanie McMahon for being a mentor and inspiration in every way. Thank you to Triple H for heading up the best wrestling show currently on tv and letting me be a part of it.”

Kelley, 31, served as a backstage interviewer for WWE’s NXT brand. She went on to thank everyone who has encouraged her and teased what is next.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me, whether it’s watching a video I’ve done or sending a tweet of encouragement. Words cannot begin to express how much it means,” Kelly concluded. “I’m not sure yet where my next chapter will take me, but I am damn excited for it. And I promise this isn’t a goodbye, it’s just a see you later <3.”