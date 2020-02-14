Tom Holland Deleted The Instagram App From His Phone: ‘It Was Taking Over My Life’

Tom Holland has conquered foes like the Vulture and even given Thanos a run for his money, but his true archnemesis is Instagram.

“Avengers: Endgame” co-stars Holland and Chris Pratt are doing the media rounds for their new Pixar animated film “Onward”. The fantasy adventure flick is all about magic but serves as a warning about the risks of technology.

“I think what kids are gonna take away is the same thing they take away from all Pixar movies,” Pratt told E! News. “Which is they’ll be delighted, and taken on an adventure and taught some wonderful things about the nature of the world.”

“And specifically in this movie, how magic is giving way to technology a little bit,” he continued. “And if we distance ourselves from the ease of technology, we can find magic in the relationships around us.”

During the interview, Holland revealed he has deleted Instagram from his phone.

“I don’t have Instagram right now,” the actor, 23, shared. “I just had to get away from it and take a break… It was taking over my life, and I was becoming obsessed by it. Like, ‘How many likes did I get?’ and ‘What did people say about my picture?’ and who’s doing this and who’s doing that. I found myself focusing more on my Instagram life than I was on my real life.”

“Now that I’ve taken a step back and I’ve started to focus on Tom and the future of what Tom is gonna be, I have — I’m talking about myself in the third person, I sound like such a dick, but you know what I mean. I’m just working on myself, and I feel really great for it.”

I guess you can say Holland is moving “Onward” without social media. The new animated film premieres March 6.