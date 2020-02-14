Robbie Williams And Ayda Field Welcome Fourth Child

Robbie Williams and his wife, Ayda Field, have welcomed their fourth child via surrogate.

Williams, 46, and Field, 40, made the announcement on Valentine’s Day that they are now the parents to a little boy, Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams.

“‘Spot the difference…’ On this Valentine’s Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way… Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams,” Field captioned a photo that featured the feet of her four kids, including Theodora “Teddy”, 7, Charlton “Charlie”, 5, and Colette “Coco”, 1.

She added, “As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family.”

Congratulations to the growing family.