Amanda Bynes Gets Engaged On Valentine’s Day

Amanda Bynes got a big surprise on Valentine’s Day.

The “She’s the Man” star revealed on Instagram that she is engaged to a mystery man. Bynes, 33, captioned the post: “Engaged to tha love of my life.” She did not tag her new fiance in the image or captions.

The photo seems to have been taken at a restaurant. You can see Bynes’ left hand hoisting a massive emerald cut diamond ring. Her hand is placed on a man’s hand.

The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages. “Happy for you queen!” one user wrote. “AYYYY CONGRATS,” another fan chimed in.

“Congrats gal you deserve to be happy,” wrote a commenter. “Omg the size of that rock,” exclaimed another.

ET Canada has reached out to Bynes’ rep for comment.