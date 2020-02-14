Amanda Bynes Gets Engaged On Valentine’s Day

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Amanda Bynes. Photo: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File
Amanda Bynes got a big surprise on Valentine’s Day.

The “She’s the Man” star revealed on Instagram that she is engaged to a mystery man. Bynes, 33, captioned the post: “Engaged to tha love of my life.” She did not tag her new fiance in the image or captions.

Engaged to tha love of my life

The photo seems to have been taken at a restaurant. You can see Bynes’ left hand hoisting a massive emerald cut diamond ring. Her hand is placed on a man’s hand.

The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages. “Happy for you queen!” one user wrote. “AYYYY CONGRATS,” another fan chimed in.

“Congrats gal you deserve to be happy,” wrote a commenter. “Omg the size of that rock,” exclaimed another.

ET Canada has reached out to Bynes’ rep for comment.

