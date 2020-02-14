Justin Timberlake Reflects On Toronto Festivalgoers Throwing ‘Bottles Of Urine’ At Him: ‘I Still Have A Lot Of Trauma’

Life is not always sunshine and rainbows for Justin Timberlake, sometimes it’s raining pee.

The “Believe” singer appeared on “The Graham Norton Show” with his “Trolls” co-star Anna Kendrick and other guests. During the program, Timberlake reflected on how he was once invited by Mick Jagger to perform at a charity event in Toronto.

“You would think Canadians are historically peaceful people,” Timberlake began. “I show up to the show and I look at the bill: It’s the Rolling Stones and AC/DC and The Who. You get the picture. Somewhere in there: me. It was a bit of a blur, but I just remember saying to the band before I went on, ‘I don’t think this is going to go well.'”

“Little did I know how bad it was going to go because we came on stage… I think one day of this festival hosted 500,000 people,” he continued. “All of a sudden, bottles of urine were then thrown at the stage. It wasn’t always good times for me, guys.”

Unwilling to cut his performance short, Timberlake expertly dodged bottle-after-bottle of urine like he was in “The Matrix”.

“I still have a lot of trauma,” he joked. “They either ran out of nerve or ran out of urine. So kids, be tenacious.”