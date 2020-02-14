Justin Timberlake Reflects On Toronto Festivalgoers Throwing ‘Bottles Of Urine’ At Him: ‘I Still Have A Lot Of Trauma’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Life is not always sunshine and rainbows for Justin Timberlake, sometimes it’s raining pee.

The “Believe” singer appeared on “The Graham Norton Show” with his “Trolls” co-star Anna Kendrick and other guests. During the program, Timberlake reflected on how he was once invited by Mick Jagger to perform at a charity event in Toronto.

“You would think Canadians are historically peaceful people,” Timberlake began. “I show up to the show and I look at the bill: It’s the Rolling Stones and AC/DC and The Who. You get the picture. Somewhere in there: me. It was a bit of a blur, but I just remember saying to the band before I went on, ‘I don’t think this is going to go well.'”

“Little did I know how bad it was going to go because we came on stage… I think one day of this festival hosted 500,000 people,” he continued. “All of a sudden, bottles of urine were then thrown at the stage. It wasn’t always good times for me, guys.”

Unwilling to cut his performance short, Timberlake expertly dodged bottle-after-bottle of urine like he was in “The Matrix”.

“I still have a lot of trauma,” he joked. “They either ran out of nerve or ran out of urine. So kids, be tenacious.”

